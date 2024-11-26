Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 26 (ANI): West Bengal Assembly Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari, along with his party members, held a protest on Tuesday outside the Legislative Assembly against the arrest of ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das at Dhaka airport in Bangladesh.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, Adhikari urged Hindus to protest against the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das. He added that the Hindu Jagran Manch has called for a mass protest on Thursday regarding the incident.

"Yunus should step down. It is an illegal government there. All Hindus should take to the streets. This is not just a protest but a fight for the survival of Bangladeshi Hindus. BJP MLAs will gherao the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission at 3 pm. Hindu Jagran Manch has given a call for a mass protest on Thursday," Adhikari told reporters.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, arrested on Monday, was presented before a Chittagong court on Tuesday. The court denied his bail plea and sent him to custody.

According to the Dhaka Tribune, Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari appeared before Judge Kazi Shariful Islam of the Chittagong Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate's Court at 11 am on Tuesday. His lawyers filed a bail petition, but it was rejected, and he was ordered to be sent to jail.

A case has been filed against Chinmoy Krishna Das on charges of sedition, accusing him of raising a flag on a stand displaying Bangladesh's national flag. However, the complainant has since expressed unwillingness to pursue the case, a minority leader stated.

The Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC), the largest minority group in Bangladesh, expressed concerns on Tuesday over the arrest and called on the interim government to release Chinmoy Krishna Das immediately.

"We strongly condemn the arrest of Prabhu Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, spokesperson of Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, from the Dhaka airport area on Monday afternoon," said Manindra Kumar Nath, Acting General Secretary of BHBCUC.

Speaking to ANI, Nath added, "As a result of this arrest, Bangladesh's international image of freedom of expression and human rights will be tarnished globally." (ANI)

