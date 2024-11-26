New Delhi, November 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the demise of senior BJP leader Shyamdev Rai Chaudhary, saying the seven-time MLA from Varanasi South had dedicated his entire life to public service and Kashi's development.

The 85-year-old Chaudhary, who was popularly known as 'Dada', died at a hospital in Varanasi early on Tuesday. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Extremely saddened by the demise of senior BJP leader Shyamdev Rai Chaudhary ji, who dedicated his entire life to public service. We all fondly called him 'Dada'."

जनसेवा में जीवनपर्यंत समर्पित रहे भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता श्यामदेव राय चौधरी जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। स्नेह भाव से हम सभी उन्हें 'दादा' कहते थे। उन्होंने ना केवल संगठन को सींचने और संवारने में अहम योगदान दिया, बल्कि काशी के विकास के लिए भी वे पूरे समर्पण भाव से जुटे रहे।… pic.twitter.com/trRbl7AK0z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2024

"He not only contributed significantly in shaping and improving the organization, but he also remained devotedly engaged in the development of Kashi. His demise is an irreparable loss for Kashi as well as the entire political world. May God give strength to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!," PM Modi added in the post.

Chaudhary was an MLA from 1989 to 2017. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the Chaudhary's demise, saying it was a huge loss for the BJP family. In a post on X, Shah said, "The demise of senior BJP leader and former minister in the Uttar Pradesh government Shyamdev Rai Chaudhary ji is an irreparable loss for the BJP family. Shyamdev ji, popularly known as Dada, played an important role in popularizing the BJP in the Kashi region and accelerating public welfare works in his long public life."

"My condolences are with his family. May Baba Vishwanath give a place to the departed soul in his lotus feet. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti!," Shah said in the post.

