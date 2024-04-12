Nandigram (West Bengal) [India], April 11 (ANI): BJP MLA and the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to people on Thursday.

He was seen meeting and greeting people in the Mohammadpur area of Nandigram. Adhikari also enjoyed food with the people on the occasion.

After greeting the people, he took a jibe at Trinamool Congress, which is raising questions over multiple arrests ahead of the elections. TMC had asked if everyone will be put behind bars, and if there is that much space in jail.

Speaking to reporters, Adhikari said, "There is a very huge and spacious jail, Tihar jail...his brother Partho da (Partha Chatterjee) is already there."

On being asked about Sheikh Shahjahan, he said, "I won't comment on the remarks by such senseless people".

After the Calcutta High Court order directed a CBI probe into alleged atrocities on women and land-grabbing in Sandeshkhali, Adhikari said the people at the receiving end of such crimes will soon get the desired justice if the central agency is allowed to work "independently."

"We welcome the order. You will get the results if CBI works independently. But if there is some role of the state police, you will not get any results," Adhikari said.

His remark assumes significance in light of the attack on an NIA team at Bhupatinagar in Purba Medinipur district earlier while rounding up some suspects in connection with an ongoing blast probe.

The incident opened a fresh front between the ruling TMC and the BJP, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claiming that the NIA officers were carrying out the raid without leaving any prior word of intimation with the state police.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed a court-monitored investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged cases of sexual assault and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

The women of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district have accused Shahjahan and his aides of grave excesses and atrocities. Multiple women on the island accused Shajahan and his aides of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion.

Earlier, the court in Kolkata remanded suspended TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan in ED custody till April 13.

Shahjahan has been accused of forcibly occupying several lands in the Sandeshkhali area of West Bengal, according to ED sources.

ED also found many illegal financial transactions in the shrimp import and export business.

The ED filed two Enforcement Case Information Reports (ECIR) against him.

Earlier, on the directive of the Calcutta High Court, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Kolkata Police handed custody of Sheikh Shahjahan to the CBI.

Issuing a contempt notice to the CID, the high court ruled on Wednesday that the case pertaining to the attack on ED officials be handed over to the CBI along with the custody of the prime accused, Shahjahan.

The court further observed that state police played 'hide and seek' in the matter.'

After allegedly evading capture for nearly two months, the suspended TMC leader was apprehended by the West Bengal Police on February 29. (ANI)

