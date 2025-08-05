Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], August 5 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) of Fulbari of Siliguri Sector under North Bengal Frontier on Tuesday apprehended one Bangladesh national from Rangpur while illegally crossing the international border.

According to an official release, the Bangladeshi national was attempting to illegally enter the Indian side.

According to the officials, the person was hiding underneath a Bhutan-registered truck which was entering India from Bangladesh.

At around 1010 hours, the troops of BSF's Integrated Check Post (ICP) apprehended the Bangladeshi national along with the truck driver.

Truck driver has been detained with the truck, mentioned officials. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier this week, Vigilant Border Security Force (BSF) troops foiled multiple cross-border smuggling attempts along the Punjab border, apprehending two narco-smugglers in Tarn Taran and recovering several drones and heroin consignments in separate incidents.

In the first incident on Sunday morning, alert BSF troops launched a search operation after the observation of a drone movement near the village of Kalsian in Tarn Taran. They succeeded in apprehending two smugglers hiding in a paddy field. Further, on their disclosure, the troops recovered 01 packet of heroin (gross weight: 610 grams) from an adjoining irrigated field. The heroin packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, indicating a drone drop.

In a separate incident, on Saturday, acting on specific intelligence input, BSF troops recovered a 01 DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from a farming field near the village of Barreke in the Ferozepur district. (ANI)

