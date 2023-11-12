Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], November 12 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) personnel exchanged sweets with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel at Fulbari on the border between India and Bangladesh border on Sunday, on the occasion of Diwali.

India and Bangladesh share a civilizational heritage and a host of factors that span virtually the entire spectrum of interaction. Border guarding forces of both countries have established robust systems through which cooperation in border guarding and border management is being ensured.

The forces exchanged sweets on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights, which is celebrated all over India.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali at Lepcha village in Himachal Pradesh with the security forces.

"Reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces", Prime Minister Modi said in a post on X.

Diwali symbolizes the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

On this day Lord Rama returned to his kingdom Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshmana after defeating Ravana in Lanka and serving 14 years of exile. This festival is also widely associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity. (ANI)

