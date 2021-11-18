By Ujjwal Roy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 17 (ANI): A day after West Bengal legislators debated over resolution against the Centre's decision to extend the jurisdiction of the BSF along the International Border, Border Security Force Additional Director General (ADG) (Eastern Command) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania said that it is not true that the BSF would probe law and order situation in the state.

Also Read | Drones Banned in Noida, Greater Noida Till November 25 Ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s Visit.

Speaking to ANI, Khurania said, "After BSF jurisdiction in West Bengal, Punjab, Assam extended to 50 km, it's been reported that the move will authorize BSF to probe law and order situation. It is not true that the BSF would involve in the law and order situation of the state."

He further said, "Neither did we have investigation power before as the power of registering FIR is not with us."

Also Read | Air Pollution: Schools, Colleges to Remain Closed in Noida Till Further Orders.

Khurania said, "Whenever we nab a person at the border or seize anything, we always hand them over to law enforcement agencies concerned. This is our limited mandate."

The ADG said, "Earlier, whenever we wanted to go inside 15 km of the designated area for search-related activities, we use to take help of the local police. Now, according to the new notification, these 15 km area has been increased to 50 km. I want to ensure everybody we will work within the capacity of the force."

He also said that the BSF maintains a good working relationship with the entire law enforcement agency.

The ADG of the Eastern Command said that there is around 4,000 BSF woman force deployed at the border. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)