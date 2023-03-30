New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) West Bengal's top child right body snubbed a request of the NCPCR to visit the state saying it was "not necessary", documents have revealed.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) wanted to visit the state in connection with the rape and murder of two minor girls in the different districts.

But the visit met with a cold response by the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights, or WBPCR, allegedly over NCPCR's failure to intimate it about the visit.

Documents available with PTI showed that when NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo's itinerary to the state was sent, the WBPCR said that his visit was "not necessary."

The NCPCR had earlier on Thursday shared a detailed itinerary of their visit to West Bengal police, chief secretary, and home department, but not the WBCPR, drawing a sharp response from the state commission.

"As per the Supreme Court judgement, the SCPCRs and NCPCR are expected to work together as siblings. Therefore, it pains us when instead of informing us or taking us into confidence, you take cognizance on your own in cases where we have already intervened. We expect at least a letter from you regarding your plans of visiting the State," the WBPCR said.

"Your concern is, however, appreciable, but your visit is not really necessary on these issues, as the State Commission has already taken cognizance," WBPCR chairperson Sudeshna Roy said.

Reacting sharply, Kanoongo told PTI, "What do these people want to hide? They were never happy with our West Bengal visits, but this time they are blocking us! This is the pathetic condition of the children in the state. We will definitely come."

Kanoongo, along with a member of NCPCR, was planning to visit the state to look into the incident of murder of a seven-year-old minor girl in Kolkata's Tiljala area.

It has also taken notice of an incident of gang rape of a Class 6 girl by outsiders during school hours which allegedly occurred inside a government school in West Bengal's Malda.

NCPCR in its letter had said NCPCR Chairperson is equivalent to the rank of Secretary to the government and Rupali Banerjee Singh, Member Secretary, NCPCR is equivalent to the rank of Joint Secretary.

"It is therefore requested that the above officers may kindly be declared as State Guest and all arrangements be made accordingly," the NCPCR had instructed.

