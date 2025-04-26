Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 26 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each family of the three victims from the state who lost their lives in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The victims have been identified as Bitan Adhikari from Patuli, Kolkata; Samir Guha from Behala, Kolkata; and Manish Ranjan from Jhalda, Purulia.

According to the Chief Minister's announcement, Bitan Adhikari's family will receive compensation in two parts: Rs 5 lakh for his wife and Rs 5 lakh for his parents.

Additionally, his parents will receive a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 from the state government, and they will also be covered under the state's flagship health scheme, Swasthya Sathi.

The government further assured that if any of the victim's family members are willing, the state will facilitate a government job as part of its support measures.

Mamata Banerjee extended her condolences to the bereaved families and reaffirmed her government's commitment to supporting them during this difficult time.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of of Army Havildar Jhantu Ali Shaikh, who was killed in action during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Udhampur on April 24.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke to the army jawan's wife on Saturday and also announced a government job for her.

The mortal remains of the jawan were brought to Kolkata airport late on Friday night.

Ali Sheikh, an army special forces commando soldier of 6 Para from Nadia district of the State, succumbed to injuries from the April 24 militant attack in Udhampur district. Two of his colleagues were critically injured in the attack.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held in Jammu on Friday to honour Havildar Jhantu Ali Shaikh.

Mamata Banerjee also reached out to the grieving family of Havildar Ali Sheikh. She called upon Nazim Sheikh, Ali Sheikh's cousin, offering her heartfelt condolences and assuring his family of her full support during this difficult time.

The Chief Minister told Nazom Shiekh that he could call her "whenever you need" and said she offered his family a direct line of communication in their time of grief.

On Friday, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi arrived in Srinagar to assess the security situation in the region following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

The Indian Army is on a high alert, launching several search operations to neutralise the terrorists following the terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed.

The incident sparked nationwide outrage, with widespread protests erupting across the country, demanding stricter action against Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, intelligence agencies have compiled a list of 14 local terrorists actively operating in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

