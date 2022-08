Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 15 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hoisted the national flag in Kolkata on the occasion of Independence Day and joined artistes during their performances on Monday.

Artistes across the eastern state were seen performing at the event to which the Bengal CM was seen first cheering and lauding the performances.

Also Read | Independence Day 2022: Govt Changes Caller Tune To Encourage People To Share ‘Tiranga Selfies’ as Part of Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign.

She later joined the performers in the traditional dance as she matched their moves.

She also extended her wishes on the 76th Independence Day.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Hacked To Death By Lover in Lakhimpur Kheri After She Refuses to Marry Him.

"On the completion of 75 years of Independence, India must awaken to the real essence of Independence. We must stay true to the vision of our forefathers and keep the aspirations of our future generations at heart. My heartfelt greetings to all my fellow citizens. Jai Hind!," tweeted the West Bengal CM.

The nation is celebrating its 76th Independence Day. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes.

The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about tricolour. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)