New Delhi, Aug 15: People making a call on their mobile phones on Monday were in for a surprise as they were greeted by a message to share a selfie with the Indian flag on HarGharTiranga.com.

According to the government officials, caller tunes have been changed as a part of the government's campaign to encourage the hoisting of the Tricolour on this Independence Day. Independence Day 2022: From PM Modi Addressing the Nation to State CMs Hoisting the Flag; Here’s How India Marked 76th I-Day.

A message asking the caller to upload a selfie followed by a short clip of the Har Ghar Tiranga theme song starts playing before the ringing.

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, organised by the Union Culture Ministry, aims to have 20 crore households in the country hoist a national flag between August 13 and August 15 and also asks individuals to share photos with the flag.

A senior official of the Culture ministry said that the message is only for Monday. It will be run throughout the day to promote the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and encourage people to upload selfies with the flag.

Nearly 4.70 crore selfies have already been uploaded, the website stated at around 2 p.m. on Monday with the numbers growing every second. The website has selfies, including that of Home Minister Amit Shah, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikanth and Anupam Kher and cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and other celebrities.

