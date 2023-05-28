Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 28 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday condemned "the way" the protesting wrestlers who were trying to march towards the new Parliament building from their site of protest at Jantar Mantar were stopped and detained by Delhi police.

Ace wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshee Mallik and Bajrang Punia were among others who were detained by Delhi Police on Sunday while attempting to march to the new Parliament building where they planned to stage a demonstration.

Taking to her Twitter, Banerjee wrote "Strongly condemn the way Delhi Police manhandled Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers. It's shameful our champions are treated in this manner."

"Democracy lies in tolerance but autocratic forces thrive on intolerance and quelling of dissent. I demand they be immediately released by police. I stand by our wrestlers," said the Chief Minister in her tweet.

The wrestlers had announced that they planned to hold a women's Maha Panchayat in front of the new Parliament as part of their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan who has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers. Seven women wrestlers have filed a police complaint against him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation on Sunday morning. After performing puja, PM Modi installed the sacred 'Sengol' in the new Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair. (ANI)

