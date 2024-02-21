North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], February 21 (ANI): West Bengal Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar on Wednesday afternoon arrived in Sandeshkhali to take stock of the situation.

The Sandeshkhali area has been witnessing unrest for over 10 days as women protestors are seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Trinamool Congress strongman Sheikh Shahjahan and his supporters of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" them under coercion.

Shajahan has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated with him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.

Meanwhile, hitting out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over incidents in Sandeshkhali, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Education Subhas Sarkar on Wednesday said that several Sandeshkhalis have been formed in West Bengal where human rights are being openly violated under TMC rule.

Subhas Sarkar said that the incidents in Sandeshkhali have stunned the whole country.

"The incident of atrocities against women in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, has stunned everyone. The women were raped. The incident has drawn the country's attention towards West Bengal. Several such Sandeshkhalis have formed in West Bengal, where human rights are being violated," he said.

Earlier, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the West Bengal DGP directing him to submit a report within two weeks in a case where a journalist of a vernacular news channel was unlawfully detained by police in Sandeshkhali.

The Commission also asked its DIG (Investigation) to find out the facts by telephone and submit his findings to the Commission within a week. The NHRC also took suo motu cognisance of a complaint that the journalist of a vernacular television news channel was unlawfully detained while covering crimes against women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali on Monday. (ANI)

