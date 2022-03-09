Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 9 (ANI): Durbar Mahila Coordination Committee, the largest organization of sex workers in West Bengal, celebrated International Women's Day on Tuesday in red light areas located in Kolkata's Chetla.

Sex workers and eminent women, associated with society, were honoured by the Durbar Mahila Coordination Committee in the Chetla Red Light area of Kolkata.

A cultural programme was also organized by the Durbar Mahila Coordination Committee in which the children of sex workers participated.

"I think these women must get the same amount of respect that other women are getting. They should not be judged for their profession. Only then we can talk about equality between men and women. I think every woman should be respected. We all are in support of their fight to get respect and dignity for sex workers," said - IPS Santi Das, CID West Bengal Additional Special Superintendent.

"I think women should be respected 365 days. Women are ready to take on all kinds of responsibilities. Today we have organized a programme for the children of the sex workers," said Bishakha Laskar, President, Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee.

"I am a daughter of a sex worker. We are celebrating women's day so that we can give society a message that we are not weak and we can do any work. I am associated with the Durbar that works to change society's views towards sex workers and children of sex workers," said Sangeeta Paul, Sex Worker's daughter and member of Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee.

"We used to face a lot of problems when people used to come to know that we are children of sex workers. But there has been so much advocacy for sex workers that we have got dignity. Today, so many Ministers have come here to see our programme so there has been a change in the society due to the efforts of the Durbar," she added.

International Women's Day is celebrated annually on March 8. (ANI)

