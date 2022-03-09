Prayagraj, March 9: The UP Board examination for Classes 10 and 12 exams will be held in an offline mode from March 24 to April 12. The Board officials have announced the detailed timetable of both high school and intermediate board exams in Prayagraj.

"As per the timetable, the exams for high school would be completed in 12 working days while that of intermediate would be completed in 15 working days," said UP Board chairman and director (secondary education) Vinay Kumar Pandey. CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022 For Class 10, 12 To Begin From April 26 In Offline Mode.

Pandey further said that the examination schedule has also been made available on the official website of the board. Last year, the Board had not conducted the high school and intermediate examination owing to the pandemic. This year the examinations will be in the offline mode.

