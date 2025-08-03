Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 3 (ANI): The West Bengal government has taken a new step to promote the Bengali film industry by streamlining the process of setting up mini-cinema halls across the state.

A recent order from the Office of the Chief Secretary highlights that such proposals, especially those focused on screening Bengali films and content, have the potential to boost local culture and help small businesses grow.

According to the order, District Magistrates and the Commissioner of Police in Kolkata will serve as the main authority for evaluating and clearing applications to establish mini-cinema infrastructure. These officers will act as single-point contacts, ensuring fast-track approvals.

"Over the recent past, we are in receipt of a few proposals for setting up of infrastructure for screening of mini-cinema (with particular focus on Bengali cinema and content). This has the potential to work as a catalyst for development of Bengali film industry and the business model suggests that it might also benefit local businesses to grow further," the letter reads.

The initiative aligns with the Cinematograph Act, 1952 and the West Bengal Cinemas (Regulation of Public Exhibition) Rules, 1956.

All other departments involved in issuing no-objection certificates or licenses have been asked to coordinate with the designated officers to speed up the process.

"As per the Cinematograph Act, 1952 and the West Bengal Cinemas (Regulation of Public Exhibition) Rules, 1956, the District Magistrates in the districts and Commissioner of Police in Kolkata Police are empowered to issue such license. In order to have a streamlined process, the said officers shall be the authorised Officers for evaluating such mini cinema proposals and act as single point contacts for ensuring time bound clearance of all such applications as received and found fit by them," the letter reads.

The Information & Cultural Affairs Department has been named the nodal agency for the initiative and will issue standard operating procedures (SoPs) for handling proposals. (ANI)

