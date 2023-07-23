Lucknow, Jul 23 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose called upon his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Anandiben Patel here on Sunday, the Raj Bhavan said.

"West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose made a courtesy call to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan, Lucknow today," it said in a statement.

Patel gave a memento, the Raj Bhavan's quarterly magazine and a bottle of perfume to Bose, the statement said.

Bose gave a book written by him, titled "Silence Sounds Good", to Patel, it added.

