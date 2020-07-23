Kolkata (West Bengal), July 23 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to brief him on the issue of the 'decline in law and order' in the state.

In his tweet, the Governor expressed concern over the alleged partisan of the state police against Opposition leaders.

"Given the enormity of decline in law and order @MamataOfficial have urged CM to urgently brief me. This as Political Leaders and opposition MPs and MLAs being virtually hunted out of public space by partisan police acting as political workers. This cannot be allowed in a democracy," he tweeted.

Both the Governor and the CM have often been involved in a war of words over a number of issues.

Earlier on Tuesday, he urged Banerjee to give up confrontation and work together for the state.

"Urge @MamataOfficial to give up Confrontation against Governor & Central Government. We can serve suffering people only by following Constitution and Rule of Law," Dhankhar had tweeted. (ANI)

