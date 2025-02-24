Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 24 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a salary hike for state government doctors and health staff.

She made the announcement, after holding a meeting at Dhanadhanya Auditorium, which was attended by the principals of medical colleges, district health officials, and other doctors.

Also Read | West Bengal Doctors Salary Hike: CM Mamata Banerjee Announces Pay Raise for Government Doctors; Suspensions in Expired Saline Case Lifted.

This comes six months after the rape and murder case at the city's RG Kar Hospital, which had triggered nationwide outrage.

Further, the West Bengal Chief Minister speaking at the 'Chikitsar Arek Naam Seva' Program today expressed her heartfelt tributes to the victim of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, who was raped and murdered on August 9, 2024.

Also Read | Telangana Tunnel Collapse Update: 'No Response When Rescue Teams Called Out Names of 8 Trapped Workers', Admits State Minister Jupally Krishna Rao.

Further, she urged male doctors to protect their female counterparts as both work together at the grassroots level.

CM Mamata Banerjee said, "I have walked on the streets after this incident, and the state government has passed Aparajita Bill. We want proper punishment for the culprits. So that such incidents are not repeated I give the responsibility to my brothers. You protect our sisters. Today men and women are practising together and they are at the grassroot level.

"I kept the Health Ministry with me since it is very vast, and its development is not possible for a state minister. Today, there are a lot of fake medicines and fake propaganda through social media. In government hospitals facilities have been started to provide treatment free of cost. We emphasised expanding the gates of the hospital and to provide night shelters," Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister announced that the stipend for interns, house staff, and postgraduate trainees has been increased by 10,000 rupees each. She announced an increase in the salaries of senior resident doctors across all levels by Rs 15,000. As a result, Diploma-holding senior resident doctors will now receive Rs 80,000 instead of Rs 65,000, while Postgraduate senior resident doctors will get Rs 85,000 instead of Rs 70,000.

Additionally, Postdoctorate senior doctors, who currently earn Rs 75,000, will now receive Rs 1 lakh.

The chief minister said, "Doctors will be required to provide a minimum of 8 hours of service in government hospitals. Doctors have made a huge contribution to the success of Swasthya Sathi. Bengal now has the best public infrastructure in the country. The number of beds in government hospitals has already increased by 40,000. At the same time, the number of doctors has also increased significantly. The number of nurses has also risen by over 25,000. I tell the district hospitals not to refer patients suddenly. It becomes difficult to manage in Kolkata.

Further, she spoke about the security system of hospitals.

The Chief Minister said, "Ex-servicemen should be appointed for hospital security. The police also need to increase surveillance. The police should expand the use of mobile vans. Cyber crimes are happening often these days, and to prevent such crimes, the police need to be given cyber training. Watch towers should be installed at every corner of the streets. If necessary, funds should be used from the MP-MLA funds to build watch towers.

Earlier, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh had alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not taking any steps to address the concerns of the junior doctors. CM Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to hold a meeting with doctors on Monday.

Dilip Ghosh said, "Regarding the mess in the health department, those who are culprits are never punished. If there are any problems, a few doctors are suspended. The doctors who are causing irregularities are safe because they are attached to the party. Junior doctors keep protesting because of behaviour towards them. They are not heard and their problems are not addressed." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)