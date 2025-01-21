Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 21 (ANI): The West Bengal government on Tuesday moved to the Calcutta High Court demanding capital punishment for the accused Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape and murder case, against the Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court order giving life imprisonment.

Advocate General Kishore Dutta moved the division bench seeking the death penalty for Sanjay Roy. The matter has been allowed to be filed.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the court giving life imprisonment to the convict in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case and said if the case had been with Kolkata Police, they would have ensured a death penalty.

"I learned about the sentencing from the media. We have always demanded capital punishment and we continue to stand by it. However, this is the court's decision and I can't say much about this. For three other cases, Kolkata police ensured capital punishment through thorough investigations concluded within 54-60 days. This was a serious case. Had it been under our purview, we would have ensured the death penalty long back," CM Mamata said while addressing the media at Malda.

Meanwhile, the father of the trainee doctor on Monday raised questions on the investigation conducted by CBI and Kolkata Police, saying that "we want justice, not compensation." Speaking to ANI, he said that the Kolkata Police have given them more pain than the passing away of their daughter.

"What the Court thinks as a good judgement based on the evidence produced by the CBI, the Court has given that verdict...We have a lot of questions on the investigation done by CBI...We did not go to the court for compensation. We want justice, not compensation...Kolkata police did wrong and the CBI will have to do something...The Kolkata police have given us more pain than the passing away of my daughter," he said.

The Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court announced life imprisonment for the accused Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape and murder case. Along with this, the court has also fined Rs 50,000 to the accused.

Leaders and doctors have been criticising the sentence of life imprisonment for the convict while demanding the death penalty for this heinous crime. The case involves the rape and murder of a trainee doctor whose body was found on August 9 in the hospital's seminar room. (ANI)

