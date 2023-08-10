Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 10 (ANI): Jadavpur University on Thursday formed a seven-member internal committee to probe the death of its student, Swarnodip Kundu, who allegedly fell from the balcony of the hostel building.

"An internal committee be formed to enquire the extremely sad incident of Swarnodip Kundu, a student of UG-1, Bengali, last night at the main hostel with Professor Subenoy Chakraborty, Dean, Science as chairman", the statement read.

The committee has to submit its report to the university within 15 days.

Notably, a first-year student of Jadavpur University in Kolkata died on Thursday after allegedly falling from the balcony of the university's hostel on Wednesday night.

He was taken to nearby KPC Hospital in Jadavpur in the night itself by classmates. The student died in the hospital on Thursday morning while undergoing treatment.

Deceased Swarnodip Kundu, a first year student of the Bengali Department, belonged to the state's Nadia district.

"On 09.08.23 around 23.45 hrs, one 1st year student of Jadavpur University (Subject-Bengali) namely Swapnodeep Kundu ( M/18 Yrs) S/O Ramprasad Kundu of P.S- Bagula, Hanskhali, Nadia somehow fell down from the balcony of 2nd floor of Jadavpur University Main Hostel ( Building No.A2) ( Jadavpur PS area). He received multiple injuries and was undergoing treatment at KPC Medical College. He succumbed to his injuries at 4:30 am today," said Police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

