Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 3 (ANI): West Bengal reported 862 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in the past 24 hours, informed the state health department on Tuesday.

According to the state health bulletin, the number of active cases in the state stands at 8,126.

With 871 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, a total of 15,67,209 people have recovered in the state so far.

As many as 15,94,495 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state so far and a total of 19,160 people have succumbed to the virus in the state.

A total of 1,92,96,527 tests have been conducted in the state to detect the presence of the virus, including 39,112 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.29 per cent while the case fatality rate is 1.20 per cent. (ANI)

