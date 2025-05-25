North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], May 25 (ANI): Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari participated in the Tiranga Yatra on Sunday and expressed that the entire country takes immense pride in the valour and bravery of the armed forces, particularly for their military retaliation following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

"The Tiranga Yatra is being carried out across the country. In West Bengal, we have been conducting the yatra. The yatra is witnessing a large turnout. We are proud of our armed forces for their valour and bravery. They have attacked 100 km inside Pakistan. Pakistan is not a country but 'Jungistan' - all the dreaded terrorists have one address, Pakistan."

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh also joined the Tiranga Yatra in Paschim Medinipur and emphasised the nationwide scale of the movement. "The Tiranga yatra is being held nationwide. Today, it is being organised in every block of Medinipur. In Belda, the people, along with party leaders, participated in the event," he said.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Sunday also organised a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Trichy to honour the valour and bravery of the armed forces for Operation Sindoor, where India hit nine terror camps deep into Pakistani territory.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the ghastly April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed 26 civilian lives, after which Pakistan resorted to shelling on civilian and military establishments here. Indian armed forces retaliated and destroyed 11 of the 13 air bases of Pakistan on the night of May 9 and 10.

Earlier this week, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also carried out the Tiranga Yatra to honour the armed forces for Operation Sindoor.

The Tiranga Yatra drew widespread public attention, covering major roads and landmarks across Agartala. Residents lined the streets to cheer and wave flags, creating a vibrant and emotional atmosphere.

The yatra is part of a broader nationwide campaign to honour the armed forces and reaffirm national resolve in the wake of the tragic terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

