Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], January 6 (ANI): One man was arrested after he allegedly admitted to killing his wife by chopping her body into two pieces and drowning them in the Mahananda river canal in West Bengal's Siliguri, police said.

The accused identified as Mohammad Ansarul made this admission during police interrogation, ten days after his wife had gone missing.

The family members of the deceased, Renuka Khatun lodged a missing complaint on December 24 last year.

"During the interrogation, Md Ansarul, husband of Renuka admitted that he killed his wife, cut her in two pieces and threw her body parts in the Mahananda canal near Goaltuli more in Phansidewa block under Siliguri," police said on Thursday.

According to the victim's family, Ansarul killed his wife due to "family problems".

Selim, a relative of Renuka said, "We came to know that Ansarul, husband of Renuka Khatun killed her and threw her body parts in the Mahananda river canal. Four years ago they got married and from that time they had some family problems. We want him to be hanged".

The local police has started a search operation with the help of civil defence personnel to locate and retrieve the body parts.

"We have not found anything yet till yesterday night. The team will start a search operation today again," the police official said.

Meanwhile, similar incident of crime was reported from Delhi earlier last year. Delhi Police is currently investigating a case in which a man -Aaftab Poonawala allegedly killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar by strangling her. He then chopped her body into 35 pieces, which he stored in a refrigerator for weeks before disposing them. In a recent development the DNA report has confirmed that the hair and bone samples recovered by Delhi Police were of deceased Shraddha Walkar. (ANI)

