Asansol (West Bengal) [India], October 27 (ANI): A Muslim outfit in West Bengal's Asansol held a protest march against the atrocities by Israel on Palestine and the atrocities committed by Israel at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

This comes amid the backdrop of Hamas attack on Israel and subsequent retaliation by Israel. Earlier in August Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque, as they fired grenades and tear gas at Palestinian worshippers in a raid.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Bahujan Samaj Party Releases List of 20 Candidates for Upcoming Vidhan Sabha Polls.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asansol district president Danish Aziz took out a huge rally in support of Palestine under the banner of Ahle Awam. The protesters raised slogans of Palestine Zindabad, waved Palestinian flags and protested against Israel by wearing black bandages.

After offering Friday prayers, Aziz organized a huge rally and took out a rally on foot for about two kilometers from Rabindra Bhawan to the District Magistrate's office.

Also Read | Mumbai: Burnt Body of Woman With Injuries on Head Found Along Railway Tracks in Port Area in Wadala.

Many protesters were seen wearing Palestine flag stickers on their cheeks. Along with this, they also waved the tricolor of India and raised slogans of Hindustan Zindabad.

"The Government of India and the Government of West Bengal should support Palestine, stand with them and help them save Al-Aqsa Mosque. They should not support America because America is supporting Israel," Aziz said.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending his support to Israel, Aziz said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi should support Israel. The Muslim community has been greatly hurt by the tweet made in support of Isreal."

"Through this rally we are trying to tell not only West Bengal but also the Modi government that they should support Palestine. Stand up and help them save Al-Aqsa Mosque," he added.

This was not the first time Danish Aziz wanted to make a statement on the Palestine issue. Earlier this month, Aziz was about to take out a rally under the banner of Ahle Awam and give a deputation against Israel in the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate office in support of Palestine. However the Asansol South Police Station detained him and took him into custody.

In August, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi shared a photo of Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque in a post on X. "Hands of GAZA,Falasteen Zindabad. Violence Murdabaad (done mainly by Israel or any Group/organisation). Masjid e Aqsa Aabad Rahe," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)