Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], October 22 (ANI): The most important station of Northeast, New Jalpaiguri (NJP), gets a Diwali gift, "Coach Restaurant" beside the entry point of the station.

Foodies can now treat their taste buds to delicacies by sitting inside the railway coach. Tourists, rail travellers, and general visitors can dine here and enjoy lip-smacking dishes. A railway station-like decor has been made on both sides of the AC coach to give the passengers the ambience of a railway station. One can avail everything from their menu tea to biryani, fried rice, chilli chicken, momo, and dosa in the said restaurant.

The railway authorities said the construction of this restaurant has been going outside the station for the last three months. Pictures of various historical places like the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) Toy train, Coronation bridge, Sunset from Darjeeling, Howrah bridge, and Victoria Memorial of the state have been displayed by painting on the wall of the coach restaurant. The interior of the coach is also done with different attractive pictures. A modular kitchen has also been built in.

Passengers can sit comfortably inside the coach and enjoy their food. Delicious food catering both veg and non-veg will be served in this restaurant.

Sanjay Chilwarwar, ADRM, Katihar division, Northeast Frontier Railway inspected the 'Coach restaurant' beside the station's entry point, and said this thematic restaurant will provide Exotic cuisine & Delicious meals to visitors. The restaurant is open to railway passengers as well as general visitors. There are 8 tables which can accommodate 32 people. The eclectic menu includes Indian as well as continental dishes.

Welcoming the move taken by the Northeast Frontier railway the visitors said, it's good that they will get quality and under-budget delicious meals at the gate of the railway station. It will help them during the time of arrival and departure. (ANI)

