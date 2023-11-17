North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], November 17 (ANI): A man has been arrested by the police, on suspicion of being involved in the killing of a panchayat pradhan on Thursday at Amdanga village in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

The panchayat pradhan, identified as Rupchand Mondal, succumbed to injuries after being critically injured in a country bomb explosion, police said on Friday. His body was brought to Barasat District Hospital for postmortem.

A complaint was lodged at the Amdanga police station against two persons. The arrested, identified as Anwar Hasan Mondal, was produced in the Barasat District Court on Friday with a petition seeking 14-day police custody.

Earlier in the day, Barasat Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhaskar Mukherjee told ANI that the Rupchand Mondal sustained grievous injuries in the incident.

"Rupchand Mondal, a panchayat pradhan (at Amdanga village in North 24 Parganas district), was injured in a bomb explosion. He has been admitted to a hospital in a critical condition," the SP said.

"Hospital authorities have not shared any updates on his health," the SP added.

The incident comes just days after a local Trinamool Congress leader was allegedly shot dead at Joynagar in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Monday morning.

The deceased TMC leader was identified as 47-year-old Saifuddin Laskar. He was allegedly shot dead from close range in the Bamungachi area in Joynagar when he was out to offer Namaz, as per police.

After the incident, a clash erupted in the area leaving two persons injured, officials said, adding that one of the injured later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The deceased was identified as Shahabuddin. (ANI)

