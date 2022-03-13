Five accused were arrested by the WB police and 2.34 kgs of Yaba tablets. firearms were seized from them. (Photo/ANI)

Malda (West Bengal) [India], March 13 (ANI): West Bengal police Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday arrested five persons and seized 2.34 kgs of Yaba tablets and three illegal firearms from them.

As per the police, a case has been registered against the accused under the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

The accused will be produced in Malda and Chanchal courts today. (ANI)

