Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 8 (ANI): West Bengal BJP secretary Priyanka Tibrewal on Tuesday wrote to the Police Commissioners of Kolkata, Siliguri, and the Deputy Commissioner of Kolkata Eastern Suburban Division stating that she received threat calls implicating her in false and fabricated cases.

In her letter, Tibrewal requested the Police authority to immediately take legal steps in the matter. "I Priyanka Tibrewal.....wrote to the Commissioners of Police West Bengal, Siliguri about a conspiracy to frame me in false and fabricated cases by taking illegal measures including of planting of an illegal substance on me and/or my vehicle during my Siliguri visit." She visited Siliguri on February 3 for a poll campaign.

According to her complaint, on February 5 at about 7:54 pm, she received a WhatsApp message through a voice recording which was to alert her. In the message, she said there were two persons who acknowledged that there was a conspiracy to frame her by 'planting some substance' in her car at Siliguri, which they failed, and following that they are conspiring to plant some illegal substance in her car White Mahindra Scorpio at Kolkata. She claimed that the alleged conspirators are ready to pay Rs 1 lakh to the person who can 'plant some illegal substance' in her car. "They are also shortlisting people who can do this", Tibrewal wrote.

"Police said that they are probing the matter. If they don't take any action within 15 days then I'll go to court. I think this is being done by the ruling (West Bengal Govt) to malign my image as I'm fighting for the people but they will not be able to stop me," added Tibrewal.

Priyanka Tibrewal was the BJP's candidate against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhowanipore bypolls. She as an advocate has been fighting the West Bengal post-poll violence case in court. (ANI)

