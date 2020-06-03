India News | West Bengal Records 10 More COVID-19 Fatalities, 340 New Cases of Infection

Kolkata, Jun 3 (PTI) West Bengal registered 10 more deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking their number to 273 as 340 new cases of the infection surfaced in the state, officials said here.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases of the disease in the state rises to 6,508, a state health bulletin said.

Of the fresh fatalities, seven were reported from Kolkata and one death each was reported from South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Darjeeling districts.

Seventy-two patients have died in West Bengal due to co-morbid conditions where COVID-19 was "incidental", the bulletin maintained.

The state now has 3,583 active cases, it added.

At least 170 people were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, taking the total number of people cured of the disease to 2,580, the bulletin said.

