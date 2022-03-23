Kolkata, Mar 23 (PTI) West Bengal on Wednesday reported 59 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,16,976, the Health Department said.

The toll remained at 21,197 with no new deaths reported, it added.

Also Read | China Investing Over $400 Billion in 54 Muslim Countries, Says Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

In the last 24 hours, 87 patients recovered, following which the total number of recoveries rose to 19,94,974.

There are 805 active cases in the state at present.

Also Read | Russia Calls For Transition To Oil Trading in National Currencies, Says Russian Deputy PM Alexander Novak.

The new cases were detected after testing 17,482 samples.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)