New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday directed West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Chief Secretary, and police officials to implement the Supreme Court's order to display the names of the electors falling under the 'logical discrepancies' category in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in the state.

The ECI directed the West Bengal CEO that the names of the persons, logical discrepancies category and also under the category of 'unmapped', to be displayed at the Gram Panchayat Bhawans, public places in every Taluka, and Block Office of every Taluka (Sub-Division), as well as in the Ward Offices in the cities of the urban areas by January 24 as said by the apex court.

Also Read | Kerala Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery: INR 20 Crore Dream Fuels Record Rush as Ticket Sales Cross 5 Million Ahead of Draw.

The ECI added that "the persons, figuring in these two categories, are permitted to submit their documents and objections through their authorised representative, who can even be a Booth Level Agent (BLA). There shall be an authority letter, by the person, in favour of such representative, whether signed or thumb-marked." The poll body asked the CEO to designate a Gram Panchayat Bhawan, Block Office, or Ward Office for each part of the electoral rolls, preferably within or near the polling station area, for the submission of documents and hearings.

As the court stated, the ECI said the affected persons can submit documents and objections at the designated Panchayat Bhawan, Block Office or Ward office. Further, upto ten days from displaying the names of the persons, those who have not yet submitted their claims, documents, or objections are allowed to do so within the extended period.

Also Read | Republic Day 2026 in Raigad: Shiv Sena’s Bharat Gogawale To Unfurl Tricolour on Republic Day Instead of NCP’s Aditi Tatkare; Here’s Why.

"All affected persons, in addition to being given an opportunity to submit documents, materials, or objections, shall also be heard by ERO or AERO at that same time, either in person or through the authorised representative accompanying them, for the purpose of making an appropriate decision. The official, who will receive the documents or accorda hearing to the affected persons, shall also certify the receipt of documents and the conduct of such hearing," the letter added.

The ECI stated that the class 10 admit card, as directed by the SC, can now be submitted during the hearing.

"Authority letter, if any, and the certificate of receipt of documents and conduct of such hearings shall be uploaded by BLO in the BLO app. Madhyamik admit card (Class 10), which discloses date of birth of the candidate, may be submitted apart from Madhyamik pass certificate during the hearing," the letter said.

In a letter to the West Bengal Chief Secretary and police officials, the poll body, directed that the "SIR proceedings related to collection of documents and hearing to take place at the Gram Panchayat Bhawans, public places in every Taluka, and Block Office of every Taluka (Sub-Division), as well as in the Ward Offices in the cities of the urban areas."

Reiterating the apex court direction to the state government to provide adequate manpower to the ECI and the State Election Commission, the poll body asked "the State Government to provide adequate manpower to the Chief Electoral Officer for deployment at Panchayat Bhawans and Block Offices and other such places of hearing to handle submission of documents, objections and hearing related to the ongoing SIR, 2026 in West Bengal."

"Each District Collector/Superintendent of Police to deploy adequate staff and forces to ensure smooth conduct of SIR proceedings in such places. The Director General of Police, West Bengal, Commissioner of Police (Kolkata), Superintendent of Police of each district, and the Collector are instructed to ensure that there are no law and order problems at the location and that the SIR-related activities proceed smoothly," the ECI stated.

The Commission warned against strict action in case of any non-compliance with the directions or occurrence of instances of any disturbance to SIR proceedings by the concerned authorities.

Earlier, on January 19, a three-judge bench led by CJI Surya Kant issued directions to the ECI on various pleas alleging procedural illegalities in the SIR exercise in West Bengal.

The apex court noted that the ECI has issued notices to certain persons described as falling under the category of 'logical discrepancies'. Thus, with a view to enabling persons included in the category, the Court issued a direction to display the names of such persons at Gram Panchayat Bhavans, Block Offices, and Ward Offices.

The court asked the state government to provide adequate manpower to the ECI and the State Election Commission to entertain the documents and objections and to adhere to the hearing process for persons likely to be affected. In this regard, directions shall be issued by the ECI/State Government for the deployment of adequate personnel.

Persons likely to be affected shall be permitted to submit their documents before the authorised officers. The apex court instructed that an authority letter be issued in this regard. The bench instructed the persons in the category who have not submitted their claims and objections to do so within 10 days.

The Director General of Police (DGP) of West Bengal has been asked to ensure that there is no law and order issue and that the entire exercise is completed smoothly.

The Electoral Roll Officers' Network (ERONET) portal had flagged more than 1.2 crore names under the 'logical discrepancy' category, which had sparked a fresh row over the SIR exercise in the state.

The TMC had hailed the decision as "a defeat" for the BJP.

The deadline to file claims and objections (new voter name additions via Form 6, deletions via Form 7, and corrections via Form 8) was extended from January 15 to January 19, giving voters extra time to submit their applications. Hearings on these claims and objections will continue up to February 7, 2026. The Final electoral roll for West Bengal will be published on February 14, 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)