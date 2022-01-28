Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], January 28 (ANI): As many as six bombs were recovered in the Kandi subdivision of the Murshidabad district on Friday.

Murshidabad District Police Bomb Disposal Squad official said on Friday evening, "Six bombs recovered in Kandi subdivision of the Murshidabad district under Salar Police Station. An accused named Anarul Sheikh has been arrested."

Also Read | Reddit Reportedly Testing NFT User Profile Picture Feature.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)