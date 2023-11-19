Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 19 (ANI): The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) apprehended active members of the banned terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist) Mantu Mallick and his close associate Pratik Bhowmik from Murshidabad district on Sunday.

During the search, some documents related to "Maoist" activities and a 7.65 mm pistol loaded with six rounds of cartridges, Rs 40,000 in cash were recovered from the possession of accused Pratik Bhowmik. One motorcycle was also seized from their possession, the West Bengal STF said.

The accused, Mantu Mallick and Pratik Bhowmik, were subsequently produced before the Chief Judge and have been granted police custody till November 30, West Bengal STF said.

Earlier in October, the West Bengal STF arrested a man accused of holding Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) totalling Rs 98,500. The accused was identified as Tashiruddin Saikh.

"In pursuance of secret information yesterday noon, a team of STF West Bengal held a raid at Dhulian Shero Ghat under Samserganj Police Station, Jangipur Police District, District Murshidabad. In the raid, the team arrested one Tashiruddin Saikh of Parbaidyanathpur Police Station Baisnabnagar District Malda and recovered Fake Indian Currency Notes totalling Rs. 98500 (Rs.500 notes x 197 pieces ) from his possession," the police said. (ANI)

