Jhalda (West Bengal) [India], April 25 (ANI): The mortal remains of Manish Ranjan, one of the victims of the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, were taken for the last rites in Jhalda, Purulia district of West Bengal on Thursday.

Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar and BJP MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato attended the funeral.

Speaking to reporters, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said, "Out of the Indians killed in Pahalgam, three were from West Bengal... There is a lot of agitation against this in the country... Our district leadership and local authority, I took part in the last rites for one of the victims, and everyone was grieving. There was only one question in everyone's eyes: when will they be avenged?"

Majumdar assured the grieving families and the public that the Indian government would take strong steps in response to the attack.

"I want to assure them, Bengal's people and all Indians, that our government will take account of everything... Our government took a lot of decisions that will cut off the bilateral relations with Pakistan, a country that killed our citizens... This decision is correct... We will create such conditions that Pakistan will think a hundred times before sending such terrorists..."

The Pahalgam terrorist attack, which occurred on April 22 at Baisaran meadows, claimed the lives of 26 people, including Indian tourists and one Nepali national. It has drawn widespread condemnation from across the country.

Meanwhile, following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Sri Ganganagar district, located on the international border, has ramped up security measures. Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Yadav confirmed that local authorities are on high alert.

Speaking to ANI, SP Yadav said, "Sri Ganganagar district is on the international border and it is a sensitive place... Ever since the incident (Pahalgam terror attack) happened, the police are completely on alert mode... All our weapons in the police station have been checked, especially the long-range weapons... Apart from this, the places of stay here, such as hostels, Dharamshala, etc., have also been checked."

IG Riddhim Agarwal provided details of the enhanced security arrangements in Nainital, Kumaon region. The district has been placed on high alert, and public spaces have been monitored more closely.

Agarwal told ANI, "We have issued an alert and directed all the district SSPs to ensure continuous checking at all the crowded places... There should be continuous checking at the border check posts as well. We have also alerted our intelligence unit. People coming and going should be monitored."

India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

In the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. The country further decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours.

The Government of India has also decided to suspend visa services for Pakistani nationals, effective immediately. The Ministry of External Affairs stated in a press release that all existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals will be revoked, effective 27 April 2025. (ANI)

