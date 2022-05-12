Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], May 12 (ANI): West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday held a protest march in Birbhum demanding the withdrawal of the Deucha Panchami coal mining project.

The protest was led by the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and BJP state chief Sukanta Majumdar. Members of the tribal community participated in the rally.

Also Read | Ludhiana Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 2 Daughters.

"Forceful land acquisition, especially that of the tribals, is illegal. As per the Act passed by the Parliament in 2006, forceful acquisition cannot take place. Mamata Banerjee cannot do a forceful acquisition," Adhikari told ANI.

"We are against the forceful manner in which Mamata Banerjee is taking away houses and land of people has taken the contract to sell those plots of land to some businessmen. We will not let her succeed at any cost. She will never succeed," said Sukanta Majumdar.

Also Read | WHO Must Be Reformed, India Ready to Play Key Role: PM Modi at 2nd Global COVID-19 Summit.

The tribals have been protesting for over three months against the alleged "forcible land acquisition" by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government for the Deucha Panchami coal project in the Birbhum district.

Notably, the Centre allotted the Deocha Pachami Harinsingha Dewanganj coal block, India's largest and the world's second-largest coal block, to West Bengal in 2018. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)