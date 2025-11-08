Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 8 (ANI): TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee declared the second mega health camp in his parliamentary constituency, Diamond Harbour. This mega health camp, named "Sebaashray 2", will start from 1st December 2025. Earlier, Sebaashray 1 showed major success, delivering high-class health care to common people.

This year, for the Second time, Sebaashray 2 is going to start to provide free high-class health care to the people.

Earlier, Sebaashray 1 helped over 12.36 lakh people. Huge numbers of people benefited from this mega health camp.

Taking it to X, Abhishek Banerjee said, "Sebaashray was conceived with the vision of upholding the fundamental right to accessible and quality healthcare for all. Guided by the spirit of compassion and the duty of service to humanity, I had launched Sebaashray last year to extend free medical care not only to the people of Diamond Harbour but also to countless individuals from across Bengal. It fills me with deep satisfaction that Sebaashray became a trusted symbol of care, faith, and reassurance for the people it sought to serve. I had promised that Sebaashray would return, and today, that promise stands fulfilled."

"Beginning 1st December 2025, Sebaashray will once again open its doors to the people of Diamond Harbour, continuing till 22nd January 2026, culminating in a Mega Camp from 24th to 30th January 2026. Each camp will remain operational from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Anchored in the principles of service, empathy, and care for the distressed, Sebaashray returns, stronger, broader in its reach, and steadfast in its mission to serve every individual in need," he added.

Sebaashray 2 camps will be held in the Maheshtala AC, Metiabruz AC, Budge Budge AC, Bishnupur AC, Satgachia AC, Falta AC and Diamond Harbour AC, all under Abhishek Banerjee's parliamentary constituency. (ANI)

