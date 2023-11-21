Barrackpore (WB), Nov 21 (PTI) A 35-year-old TMC worker was shot dead outside his house in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened in Purani Tala in Bhatpara in Jagaddal police station area around 5 pm, they said.

Vicky Jadav was outside his house when he was shot. He was initially taken to the Bhatapara State General Hospital, and later shifted to a private hospital where he died, police said.

A case was registered and an investigation is underway, they said.

A TMC leader of the area said three people attacked Jadav and nine rounds were fired at him from a close range.

Police said they were searching for the shooters, who are yet to be identified.

