New Delhi, June 6: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced that the state government will form an expert committee to recommend whether state board exams for secondary and higher secondary classes should be conducted. The state government also invited the opinion of students and parents on the matter regarding the examinations.

In a series of tweets, Banerjee said, "Our children's future is my greatest priority. To this regard, we have formed an expert committee to decide over holding the Class 10th and 12th board exams in 2021."

"We are also inviting views and opinion from parents, general public, sector experts, civil society and students. I request each one of you to send us your feedback on the issue by e-mailing us on following addresses by June 7th, 2021, 2 PM. - pbssm.spo@gmail.com commissionerschooleducation@gmail.com -wbssed@gmail.com Your suggestions will be valuable to us," she added.

Earlier on June 2, the Uttarakhand government and Madhya Pradesh government decided to cancel Class 12 state board examinations in view of the prevailing COVID situation in the state.

The Central governmet had announced that class XII board exams of CBSE would not be held this year in view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19 and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders. On April 14, the Central government took the decision to cancel Class 10 board exams.

