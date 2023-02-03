Jhargram, Feb 3 (PTI) Two brothers drowned in a lake in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Friday, police said.

The brothers, identified as Soumitra Jana (17) and Subrata Jana (20), went to the Durgahuri Eco Park along with a relative.

While Soumitra was supposed to appear in class 10 board exams this year, Subrata was an undergraduate student of first year.

Seeing that Soumitra was drowning after getting into the lake, Subrata jumped into the waters to save him, police said.

However, both of them drowned. Their relative, who was in another part of the park, soon reached the spot and informed the locals. Later, the bodies of the two brothers were fished out of the lake by police.

An investigation has been started, police said.

