Kalaikunda (West Bengal) [India], August 23 (ANI): Valedictory Function of 213 Pilot Course was conducted at Air Force Station Kalaikunda on Friday (August 22), said a press statement from PRO, Defence, Guwahati.

Air Marshal Surat Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, presided over the function. AOC-in-C, EAC was received by Air Commodore Sartaj Sehgal, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Kalaikunda.

The event marked the successful culmination of flying training of Officers on Hawk aircraft. The training aimed at converting newly commissioned pilots to operational Fighter Pilots, ready for deployment across the fighter Squadrons of the IAF.

Air Marshal Surat Singh, AOC-in-C EAC, gave away the trophies to the pilots who excelled in different dimensions of flying training and applauded them for successful completion of their training.

He exhorted to inculcate the highest standards of mental & physical agility towards maintaining the core values of Mission, Integrity and Excellence.

To mark the 79th Independence Day, the Indian Air Force organised a grand public performance by the No 7 Air Force Band at the historic War Memorial, Digholi Pukhuri, Guwahati.

The event, held under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence and Air Headquarters, was a resounding success, drawing enthusiastic participation from the local populace, defence personnel, and civil dignitaries.

On Friday, Lt General (Retd) Pranab Kumar Bharali told ANI, "The programme is very beautiful... Number 7 Air Force Band gave a very beautiful performance. We celebrated Independence Day with great joy."

The 25-member No. 7 AF Band, based at Air Force Station, Borjhar, delivered a soul-stirring 75-minute musical performance, featuring 16 patriotic tunes and songs that invoked deep emotions of pride and patriotism among the audience.

The performance served as a fitting tribute to the bravehearts of the nation, while also celebrating India's technological, strategic, and social achievements. The venue was decorated with thematic selfie points and informational banners that highlighted India's recent milestones, including Operation Sindoor, the Chandrayaan Mission, Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Fit India Movement, and the UDAN Scheme.

These exhibits added a visually engaging dimension to the evening and were widely appreciated by attendees. (ANI)

