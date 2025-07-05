Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): West Central Railway, Bhopal, has introduced a new method for verifying the identity of passengers using the mAadhaar mobile application, as per the latest guidelines issued by the Railway Board, a release said on Saturday.

The move aims to curb unauthorised travel and prevent misuse of fake Aadhaar cards or tickets booked under someone else's name.

Also Read | Mumbai Ranked Among '100 Best Food Cities in the World' in TasteAtlas List; Six Indian Cities Make the Cut.

To strengthen the process of identity verification with the help of technology, the mAadhaar app, developed by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), will serve as an effective tool for real-time identity authentication, the release added.

The app offers QR code-based identity verification, enabling the authenticity of a passenger's Aadhaar card to be verified quickly and reliably.

Also Read | Muharram Procession in Sambhal: Massive Security Arrangements in Place to Ensure Peaceful Observance of Tazia Procession.

The app will soon be made available on Handheld Terminals (HHT devices) as well, so that the misuse of reserved tickets and identity cards can be prevented and the real identity of passengers can be ensured. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)