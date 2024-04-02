India News | West Tripura BJP Candidate Biplab Deb Urges Party Workers to Contain Opposition Parties' Vote Count Below One Lakh

Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 2 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Tripura and BJP's Lok Sabha candidate for West Tripura parliamentary constituency Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday urged the party workers to intensify work in all the organizational booths to restrict the opposition count to below one lakh votes.

Deb's constituency has more than 14 lakh eligible voters, as per the election commission data.

"Don't be complacent. This is not the time to sit at home assuming that the victory is assured. Now is the time to be proactive. On the first day when I was nominated for West Tripura, I made it clear that the opposition candidate should not get more than one lakh votes. The total vote cast in favour of the opposition should be below the ceiling of one lakh," Deb told party workers in a public meeting cum joining the program at the 6-Agartala assembly segment, considered to be the home turf of Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman.

A total of 450 workers joined the BJP after parting away from CPIM and Congress.

Accusing the Congress MLA of playing an act of deceit by joining hands with the CPIM for the assembly elections, Deb said, "Congress's best leader of Tripura who used to claim that he had been fighting against the CPIM for the last 25 years now entered their party office. And, BJP didn't only defeat the CPIM but also laid the tacit understanding between CPIM and Congress bare."

The BJP leader is also hopeful of getting the votes of the CPIM workers who are disappointed with the alliance of Left and Congress.

"Even the CPIM leaders and cadres tasted the real freedom after BJP formed government in Tripura. The CPIM had long inculcated a party culture in the state. Every decision requires a party's approval. Even in very private issues also, the party used to interfere if the family was affiliated with the CPIM. This is why I keep saying that Bharat attained independence in 1947 but Tripura could experience the real essence of freedom after BJP came to power in 2018," said Deb.

Lauding PM Modi, Deb said, "Even nature wants to see Modi in the Prime Minister's chair for the third time because of his policies."

Earlier on March 27, Biplab Kumar Deb filed his nomination papers in the presence of Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha,