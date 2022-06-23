Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 23 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde, who was on Thursday elected leader by rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, made a veiled reference to BJP and said "a big national party" has told him that his decision was "historic" and they will be present whenever he needs them.

He also said the MLAs who are in a Guwahati hotel will be victorious in the end.

Shinde was elected leader at a meeting of rebel MLAs at the Guwahati hotel where they are staying.

The meeting also unanimously decided to authorise Shinde to take decision about the future course of action.

In a video released by the Shinde camp today, he is heard saying that they will be together in any situation and face everything together.

"We will be together in every situation. We will face everything with full unity. We will end up victorious in the end," he said.

"As you all have said that they (BJP) are a national party and a 'mahashakti'... All saw what happened to Pakistan...They have told me that the decision I have taken is historic and they are backing us. They would not us lag behind in anything. They will support us if there is a need and this will be felt whenever such a situation arises," Shinde added.

The political crisis in Maharashtra has intensified with three more Shiv Sena MLAs joining the rebel group of MLAs led Eknath Shinde in Guwahati on Thursday. They reached at a hotel in Guwahati where other MLAs are campaigning. Last night four more MLAs joined Shinde in Guwahati. The rebel MLAs had earlier adopted a resolution with signatures of 34 legislators stating that Eknath Shinde continues to be the leader. The resolution was sent to state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

BJP had said on Wednesday Maharashtra crisis is Shiv Sena's internal matter and the party has nothing to do with it.

Union Minister Raosaheb Patil Danve had said that the BJP is not staking claim to form a government in Maharashtra.

Danve, who had met party leader Devendra Fadnavis, had also told the media that no Shiv Sena MLA is in touch with the party.

"We haven't spoken to Eknath Shinde. This is Shiv Sena's internal matter. BJP has nothing to do with this. We're not staking claim to form the government," Danve said.

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party leader Jayant Patil on Thursday said his party is "firmly standing with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray". "We will stand firmly with CM Uddhav Thackeray Ji till the end. We will try our best to save this government," Patil said.

Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde has claimed the support of 42 MLAs. (ANI)

