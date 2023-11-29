Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Shiva Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday slammed the Eknath-Shinde-led NDA government in Maharashtra after police arrested former Mayor of Mumbai Datta Dalvi for allegedly using "objectionable" language against the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

"Former Mayor of Mumbai and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Datta Dalvi has been arrested for allegedly using objectionable language against Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde," an official of the Bhandup Police station said.

Also Read | West Bengal Government's Corruption Has Given Country a Bad Name, Says Home Minister Amit Shah.

Following his arrest, workers of the UBT faction staged a protest outside the Bhandup police station.

Raut also visited the Bhandup police station and spoke with mediapersons.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Mobile Anti-Smog Guns and Water Sprinklers To Continue Across National Capital As GRAP-III Lifted (Watch Video).

Asked whether the arrest of Datta Dalvi was a reaction to Uddhav Thackeray's reported "Nalayak" remark against the Chief Minister, Raut said, "If he (Uddhav Thackeray) called him (Eknath Shinde) "nalayak," what wrong did he say?"

"Is there censorship in this country? Is there a dictatorship or an emergency?...It is not an unparliamentary word..."

"Calling him (Eknath Shinde) ''Hinduhrdayamrat" is an insult to Veer Savarkar and Balasaheb Thackeray. For this insult, an FIR should be registered against him (Shinde)...Datta Dalvi objected to the remark..." he added.

He also mentioned that State Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar "abused" NCP MP Supriya Sule, Narayan Rane and "his Nepali son."

"No action was taken against them but against our leader," Raut added.

Raut further alleged, "No matter how many atrocities you commit against us, you all will go to jail in 2024."

The action was taken following a case registered against the leader at the Bhandup Police Station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"A case against Dalvi was registered under 153A(1)(a), 153B(1)(b), 153A(1)(C), 294, 504 and 505 of the IPC," the police officials said.

According to Bhandup Police, a meeting was organized by the Uddhav Thackeray faction near Bhandup Police station on Sunday where Dalvi allegedly used objectionable language against Shinde.

"After that, a case was registered against Dalvi by the people of the Shinde faction," Bhandup Police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)