New Delhi, November 29: Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said that the use of 215 mobile anti-smog guns and 375 water sprinklers will continue across the national Capital to control pollution levels. “Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-III has been lifted. According to weather department forecasts, fluctuations in AQI levels may occur if the wind speed decreases. The Environment Department is directing the implementation of measures outlined in GRAP 1 and 2 across all departments, maintaining precautions at current hotspots,” said Rai, while addressing a press conference at Delhi Secretariat.

“Teams addressing the anti-dust campaign, prevention of open burning, PUC checking, and alleviating traffic jams, among other initiatives, will continue in their efforts as per directions given to relevant departments,” said Rai. The minister added that the teams overseeing 13 hotspots and 60 anti-smog guns will persist in their work. Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Still in ‘Very Poor’ Levels, IMD Predicts Drizzle in National Capital (Watch Video).

Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai Speaks on Air Pollution

#WATCH | On the air pollution situation in Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai says," As per the weather dept, if the wind speed slows down, then there could be fluctuation in AQI levels. Environment Dept is ordering the implementation of measures under GRAP 1 and 2.… pic.twitter.com/RUC2XliVhk — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2023

“Additionally, the daily use of 215 mobile anti-smog guns, 82 mechanical sweeping machines, and 375 water sprinklers will continue. Mandatory dust control measures are to be enforced at construction sites,” said Rai. “Projects covering an area above 500 square meters require registration before commencing work. Monitoring of construction sites is being conducted by 591 teams and a fine will be imposed for violations,” said Rai. Delhi Air Pollution: Parts of National Capital Wake Up to ‘Severe’ Air Quality, AQI Crosses 400 Mark (Watch Video).

On Tuesday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Sub-Committee issued an order revoking the Stage-III actions under the GRAP with immediate effect in Delhi and its peripherals.

The decision, made in response to the prevailing air quality conditions by CAQM, rescinds the order issued on November 2. The air quality in the national Capital continued to remain under the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday morning with the overall AQI at 318, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.

