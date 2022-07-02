By Pramod Chaturvedi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 2 (ANI): Just hours after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao did not receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport on his arrival in the city today to participate in the two-day long Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive meeting, BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay took a jibe at KCR and said when the tiger comes foxes run away, so the tiger has come and he's (KCR) running away.

Addressing the party's national officer bearers' meeting at the International Convention Centre in Hyderabad, Sanjay slammed KCR for the move and said the state government is increasing taxes.

"You increased the bus charges, increased the house tax and many more. People are vexed with this. They want change, people of Telangana are not ready to believe any of your stories, it's like when the tiger comes foxes run away, so the tiger has come and he (KCR) is running away," said Sanjay.

He also sneered at the chief minister's move and said, "Next BJP government is going to form the government, We don't know why he (KCR) is running away when PM Modi is coming here, in the coming days the saffron flag and lotus flag will be hoisted here."

The TRS supremo chose to receive Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on a day when PM Modi was to arrive in the city.

"KCR is disrespecting the honourable presidential election and lowering that status by organizing a bike rally. Law and order in Telangana has deteriorated because of KCR's behaviour," he added.

Sanjay also stressed that the southern state's law and order situation was in deteriorating condition.

"Rapes of minors and women have increased. KCR government has failed to control drugs. Leaving the farmers of Telangana and providing financial support to the farmers of Punjab is atrocious," said Sanjay.

Sanjay also dared the chief minister to overthrow the central government.

"The days of KCR's downfall are near. KCR should see if his government will exist in the future. With the Prime Minister coming to Telangana, CM KCR was shaking," he concluded.

KCR had earlier announced his support to Sinha in the upcoming presidential polls slated to be held on July 18.

During the arrival of the Prime Minister today, only one TRS minister and supporters were present at the airport for his welcome while all other ministers including the Chief Minister received Yashwant Sinha.

Notably, this is for the third time in six months that CM KCR is skipping the protocol of receiving a visiting Prime Minister.

Earlier, he had flown to Bengaluru in May when PM Modi visited the state to attend the 20th annual celebrations at the Indian School of Business (ISB). In February this year, KCR had remained absent during the Prime Minister's visit to Hyderabad. (ANI)

