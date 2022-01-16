New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Padma Shri awardee, speech and hearing impaired wrestler Virender Singh on Saturday reiterated his demand to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to recognise the state's deaf sportspersons, like him, as para-athletes.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said, "Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar am I from Pakistan. When will the committee be formed, when will I get equal rights? Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi when I met you, you said that we will not let injustice happen to you, now you see."

Earlier in November last year, he staged a sit-in demonstration outside the Haryana Bhawan in Delhi demanding Haryana Chief Minister to recognise the state's deaf sportspersons, like him, as para-athletes.

After the demonstration, Khattar had promised to provide justice to the speech and hearing impaired grappler.

Rambir Singh, Virender's brother had earlier alleged that in 2017, the Haryana government had announced a Rs 6 crore incentive for Virender, which his brother is yet to receive.

Singh received the Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind last year. (ANI)

