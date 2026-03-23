New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the world is passing through "worrisome" circumstances and India is facing the challenges head-on.

Speaking at the TV9 Network Summit, PM Modi said that from the Gulf to the Global West and from the Global South to neighbouring countries, India is a trusted partner for all.

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Referring to the West Asia war and other conflicts, PM Modi said that the impact is being felt around the world.

He said that when the world is divided into so many camps, India has built unprecedented and unimaginable bridges.

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"From the Gulf to the Global West, from the Global South to neighbouring countries, India is a trusted partner of all. Some people ask, who are we with? My answer to them is that we are with India. We are with India's interests, peace and dialogue," he said.

"In this time of crisis, when the global supply chain is faltering, India has presented a model of diversification and resilience. Be it energy, fertiliser, or essential goods, India has made continuous efforts to ensure that its citizens face minimum problems, and continues to do so even today," he added.

PM Modi said India is moving forward with new confidence.

"The serious circumstances the world is going through today are extremely worrisome. Today, when the world is entangled due to conflicts, its impact is visible across the entire world, in such a situation, discussing India and the World becomes highly relevant," he said.

"India today is a country whose economy is progressing rapidly. Leaving behind the conditions before 2014, India is moving forward with a new confidence. Now, India does not avoid challenges, but confronts them," he added.

He said after the Corona pandemic, challenges have been increasing one after the other.

"There is no year that has not tested India and Indians. But with the united efforts of 140 crore countrymen, India is moving ahead, facing every calamity. At this time, even in the conditions of war, many countries of the world are surprised by India's policy and strategy, seeing India's strength. The turmoil that has erupted in the world since February 28, even in these harsh adverse conditions, India is moving ahead with the resolve of progress, development and trust. In these 23 days, India has shown its Relationship Building Capacity. It has shown its decision-making capacity and Crisis Management Capacity," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)