New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): On the second day of the Bharatiya Janata Party's National Convention being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday proposed a second political resolution named "'BJP' Desh Ki Aasha, Vipaksh Ki Hatasha", mainly focused on the opposition's INDIA bloc.

The political resolution was presented by Amit Shah, and it was seconded by Union Minister Arjun Munda.

In the seven-page political proposal, the BJP has alleged that Congress is the mother of instability; Congress is synonymous with bitterness, cunningness, and strategy, strange combination of the INDIA bloc, anti-poor Congress; Congress immersed in corruption; the divisive politics of Congress; attacks on Indian culture; and opposition of every progressive step by Congress.

Congress's insult to the country's constitutional institutions and scientists, Congress's immature and irresponsible politics, and the politics of violence and anarchy by INDIA bloc ensure the downfall of Congress.

"Congress and most of its allies included in the INDIA bloc have been united in the politics of anarchy and violence in the country. Recently, shocking incidents have come to light in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. The TMC has been continuously trying to suppress the voice of the public by targeting BJP workers in West Bengal.There have been many incidents of murder and violence against BJP workers by the CPI, CPM, and their allies in Kerala," the resolution read.

The country still remembers the kind of jungle rule established by Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar. Tribal women, farmers, and common people have had to endure many types of harassment and torture wherever they are in the country. In the name of movement, efforts are made by divisive elements to create an environment of anarchy.

"Wherever, in the name of movement, efforts are made to create an environment of anarchy by divisive elements in the country, Congress and its allies reach there first to add fuel to the fire. We pledge to continue our struggle against this type of negative politics," it said.

"It was formed only to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi; hence, the alliance has no theoretical or ideological basis. The various parties involved in it contest elections against each other, and in many states, they oppose each other. In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party contests against Congress, while in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress and Congress party contest against each other," it added.

There is ideological similarity between them. Priyanka's programme has some goals; only to stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

