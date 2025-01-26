New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) The tableau of the Department of Animal Husbandry showcased India's position as world's highest milk producing nation.

The front section of the tableau showcased White Revolution 2.0 with milk flowing out of a vessel, and the middle section featured the Pandharpuri buffalo with calf, one among India's over 70 indigenous breeds.

Also Read | Salem Shocker: Man Kills Lover’s Three-Year-Old Son by Banging Toddler’s Head Against Wall After He Cries During Their Secret Meeting in Tamil Nadu, Arrested.

A woman farmer was shown caring for the buffalo and a veterinarian was preparing a dose of vaccine, indicating the Department's flagship universal Foot and Mouth Disease vaccination programme.

Two women were shown churning ghee in traditional 'bilona' method, and a bottle of ghee which uses the Bharat Pashudhan live database for full traceability from the animal to market was showcased.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Wears Yellow and Red Striped 'Safa' With Long Veil, Brown Jacket.

The back section of the tableau displayed a sculpture of Kamadhenu/ Surbhi, a mythological figure of a divine, holy cow which can fulfill wishes, and also represents prosperity.

The riders accompanying the tableau on bicycles and Bio-CNG motorcycle represented men and women from every corner of India transporting milk to cooperative collection centers or consumers.

Two AV panels on each side depict the indigenous breeds and vibrant and technologically advanced activities of the Department and sector respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)